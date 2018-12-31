VIDEO: “Charis D” places 2nd runner up in St. Kitts Senior Monarch Kaiso competitionDominica News Online - Monday, December 31st, 2018 at 1:23 PM
Charis Daniel , daughter of Pastor Griffin Daniel and former DNO employee has attained 2nd runner up in the St. Kitts Senior Monarch Calypso competition.
Daniel competed locally before migrating to St. Kitts where she has continued to participate in the calypso scene. “Charis D” also placed 2nd runner up in last years competition in Nevis and won champ of the Camp at Showdown Mas Camp in Dominica in 2015.
