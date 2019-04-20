VIDEO: Jerry Julian – Praise Jah

Dominica native artist JerryJulian, is set to release his new album «HOPE» next week, April 24th.
Get a preview below of the official video of the song Praise Jah from Julian’s new album.
This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.