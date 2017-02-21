The series, Journey to the Throne continues with host Kimani St. Jean speaking with contestant number 6 in the Miss Dominica Pageant, Esther Thomas.

She represents the community of Goodwill.

Journey to the Throne is a series of video interviews with each contestant of the pageant and is made possible through the courtesy of the Government Information Service.

The pageant itself will be held on February 24 at Carnival City.