VIDEO: Shelley-LOCAL (Bouyon 2019)
Bouyon music explores the power of advocacy! A once comfortable artist, Shelly, embarks on a journey of Local empowerment, which he claims to have been triggered by a “shifted energy.”
The moment for LOCAL is now and beyond! Charity begins at home!
Written and Performed by: Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred
Produced by: Cecil “Tha WizZarD” Joseph
Mixed & Mastered by: Wizzard House Studios
Video shot and edited by: Darren Green
3 Comments
Big Tune with a message.
Bless-up Brother!
Love de track.Ire
I love it!!!!! NIce work. And what I noticed is that the guy keeping it real.. straight outta DA no yanking trying to talk like he from another country. DA for real… bless up.