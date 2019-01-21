Bouyon music explores the power of advocacy! A once comfortable artist, Shelly, embarks on a journey of Local empowerment, which he claims to have been triggered by a “shifted energy.”

The moment for LOCAL is now and beyond! Charity begins at home!

Written and Performed by: Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred

Produced by: Cecil “Tha WizZarD” Joseph

Mixed & Mastered by: Wizzard House Studios

Video shot and edited by: Darren Green