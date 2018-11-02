VIDEOS: Raise Your Flags, Anou Jouez Cadence – Carlyn XPDominica News Online - Friday, November 2nd, 2018 at 10:52 AM
Carlyn XP and all Dominicans are very proud of their beautiful Island. It’s culture, natural beauty and loving people make this Nature Isle one of the best places in the world.
This patriotic song is a true representation of Carlyn XP’s love for Dominica. The Rhythm, the Rhyme, the Melody, the Style…..
The song was written by David Terrel & Carlyn Xavier-Phillip and produced by Cornell Phillip. It was recorded, mixed & mastered at Imperial Publishing by Cornell Phillip ans was also filmed, edited & directed by Cornell Phillip.
Cadence music, a genre originating from the Nature Isle of the Caribbean (the world) Dominica, is known for its social commentary and party style. Gone are the days when a band came to the rehearsal studio and produced a song with every member giving his/her input. Carlyn XP and her band however took this approach. The result is phenomenal. Here is a video of Carlyn XP and her band just having fun during the session. A glimpse of how it is at one of her rehearsals.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Catlyn XP me say! This is one of Dominica’s finest treasures. Great music, great lyrics. She makes you proud to be a Dominican no matter what political aisle you’re on or if you are on no aisle at all. NICE!!!!!!!!!