Reo, one of Dominica’s newest and hottest upcoming Bouyon artist brings to light the looting situation in the Caribbean after Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Creative, raw and original – Reo brings his unique bouyon flavor to the looting crisis in “Looters Paradise”.

This track was produced by GSS Beats out of France with additional production work from Tha Wizzard and Dj Bryce. It was recorded at Bobos Studios but Tha Wizzard mixed and mastered the project.