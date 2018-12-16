Video: Sisserou Singers spread Christmas cheerDominica News Online - Sunday, December 16th, 2018 at 4:11 PM
The Sixth Form Sisserous singers maintains a tradition of spreading goodwill through their annual Christmas tour.
The group was unable to do the tour last year because of Hurricane Maria. However, they continued the tradition in grand style this year.
The places visited this year were: The Princess Margaret Hospital, The Dominica Infirmary, Grange in Portsmouth, Mount Carmel, Mahaut Senior Citizens Home, Colihaut Government School, Atlantique view resorts and Premium Home and Residential Care Services (P.H.A.R.C.S).
We caught them in the act at the Princess Margaret hospital, video below:
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.