The Sixth Form Sisserous singers maintains a tradition of spreading goodwill through their annual Christmas tour.

The group was unable to do the tour last year because of Hurricane Maria. However, they continued the tradition in grand style this year.

The places visited this year were: The Princess Margaret Hospital, The Dominica Infirmary, Grange in Portsmouth, Mount Carmel, Mahaut Senior Citizens Home, Colihaut Government School, Atlantique view resorts and Premium Home and Residential Care Services (P.H.A.R.C.S).

We caught them in the act at the Princess Margaret hospital, video below: