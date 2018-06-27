Discover Dominica Authority will on Wednesday (June 27) announce the lineup for the 2018 World Creole Music Festival (WCMF), one of the premiere music festivals in the Caribbean, carded for October 26-28, 2018 in Roseau, Dominica.

A sensational cast of artistes and bands will be revealed at a Launch Party at Palm Cottage in Roseau at 7 p.m. Former lead singer of the Carimi Band, Mikael Guirand will be the featured artiste for the launch. The line-up for the 20th edition of the WCMF promises an exciting mix of Zouk, Kompa, Reggae, Soca and Bouyon music. Fans of the festival can expect thrilling headline acts throughout the three nights of pulsating rhythms.

Minister for Tourism & Culture Senator the Hononourable Robert Tonge and Chairman of Discover Dominica Authority Benoit Bardouille are among officials scheduled to address the event. Attendees at the Launch Party will include government officials, sponsors, media partners and other stakeholders.

The event will be carried live via all local radio stations as well as on Carib Vision, The Wave in St. Lucia, SOS Radio in St. Maarteen, ABS Antigua , live via www.dominicafestivals.com and on Facebook.

This year’s edition of the World Creole Music Festival forms part of celebrations to mark Dominica’s 40th anniversary of Independence, expected to be a grand showcase of music, dance, food, culture and heritage, observed under the theme, ‘My Love, My Home, My Dominica-Building a Resilient Nation.’

All are invited to Rediscover Dominica’s unique culture this festive season.