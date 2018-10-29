Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that the staging of the 20th edition of the World Creole Music Festive (WCMF) after the ravages of Hurricane Maria is a sign that Dominica is open for business.

The show came to an end early Monday morning with a performance by Kes the Band.

Speaking to Kairi News the Prime Minister said the country is open for business.

“We wanted to ensure that we tell to the world that our country is open for business and we are back and we are on the move,” he stated. “Dominica is moving again and that is important to send that message to ourselves, of course, and to our brothers and sisters in the world.”

He said patrons of the show have responded.

“And not only our local people but our visitors,” the Prime Minister stated. “We cherish them, we appreciate them being here and one can appreciate the impact on the economy because we need every single dollar we can get now to rebuild the country and I think the people are still with us. They helped us so wonderfully after the hurricane, they opened up their homes and their wallets … many of them have anything but they found something to send to us and we are very appreciative of that because for me being grateful is important, for me it is paramount.”

He said visitors show their support by paying their way to Dominica for the festival and staying at guest houses and hotels, renting a vehicle and buying tickets and food and drinks.

“You cannot get a better demonstration of commitment and solidarity from people and we are very grateful to every single person who has come to Dominica to be here for this festival and of course for our independence celebration,” Skerrit noted.