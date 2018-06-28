Chairman of the Discover Dominica Authority, Benoit Bardouille, has said the launch of the 20th edition of the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) is a clear indication that Dominica is on the path to recovery after the devastating impact on Hurricane Maria last September.

The festival was officially launched and the lineup announced on Wednesday evening and Bardouille described it as an important day.

“It is an important day for the Government of Dominica, Ministry of Tourism, the DDA because this activity to launch the 20th edition of the WCMF is another signal and a clear indication that our recovery journey continues in earnest and that Dominica remains open for business,” he stated.

He said Hurricane Maria brought Dominica to its knees and after that many wondered whether the island was ready to host its signature event in quick time.

“I must admit that for a few months after the hurricane, entertainment was not foremost on our agenda at DDA and the 19th edition of the festival was as expected canceled,” Bardouille said. “I know some of you would have loved nonetheless to have had that entertainment but we had so many things to undertake that that was not was not given the priority.”

He said the focus was instead placed on clearing the country’s nature sites and attractions of debris and fallen trees and retuning footpaths and hiking trails to full use within the quickest possible time.

“Our objective then was to return Dominica to to the stage where we could once again welcome visitors to the island because we wanted to ensure when that when visitors came there was something they that could do, some activity they could participate in and not just look at what happened to us as a result of Maria,” Bardouille remarked. “This is an ongoing exercise but I am pleased to note we have made significant progress in that regard in terms of doing the things that we need to do to get our visitors back again.”

He stated that among the most notable achievements were welcoming the first cruise ship to Dominica on December 28, 2017 in Portsmouth and a larger cruise ship in Roseau on January 28, 2018.

He pointed out that in early 2018, the DDA was ready to shift to the entertainment component of its mandate.

“The success of Mas Domnik 2018 celebrations and more recently the Jazz Creole event held in May at the Cabrits put on display the hard work that goes behind the scenes to bring the events of superior quality to the Dominican public and I must say at this points hats off to the DFC (Dominica Festivals Committee) staff for the kind of work that they have put in so far despite all of the things that we have suffered,” he stated.

He said that despite being in the recovery stage, the festival was able to attract world-class performers.

“We are confident that our partners and patrons will be delighted with the package that we will present and we look forward to hosting hundreds of Dominicans, French neighbours, CARICOM citizens and foreigners alike who will join us here for the pulsating WCMF, an event that is none other in the region,” Bardouille stated.

The WCMF will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on October 26-28.

Confirmed acts include Yemi Alade of Nigeria, Chronix and Movado of Jamaica, Machel Montano and Kes the Band of Trinidad and Tobago, Jean Marc Ferdinand, Francky Vincent, Stéphane Ravor, Klass, Sweet Micky, Mizik à Nou All Stars, Midnight Groovers, Triple K, Signal Band, and Asa Bantan.