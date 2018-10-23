One of the biggest shows in calypso, the New York-based King of Kings Calypso Extravaganza, is being held in Dominica this year on Thursday 25th September and DNO is giving our readers the opportunity courtesy of the show’s organizer, E-Dominica Promotions, to win two tickets to what promises to be a fabulous event!

One question will be posted on the site from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm tomorrow Wednesday October 24, 2018 and the first two readers to post the correct answer, will win the tickets.

To qualify, you will be required to post your answer in the comments section of the article along with your actual name, the community in which you live and a telephone number at which you can be contacted.

Where requested, DNO will not publish addresses and telephone numbers but in the interest of transparency, names must be published.

The names of the winners will be posted later in the day on Wednesday.

Get ready to win a free ticket to the King of Kings Calypso Show!