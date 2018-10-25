Yannika Blanc has captured the Miss Wob Dwiyet title at a show held at the Old Mill Cultural Center on Wednesday night.

Blanc, who represented the southwest district also won best talent, best in wob and best spectacular wear.

1st runner place went to Alisha Joseph representing the south.

She won the award for Miss Photogenic.

Cassie Seraphine representing the eastern district captured the 2nd runner-up place position.

A total of six young ladies competed in the event.