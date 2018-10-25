Yannika Blanc captures Miss Wob Dwiyet titleDominica News Online - Thursday, October 25th, 2018 at 4:06 PM
Yannika Blanc has captured the Miss Wob Dwiyet title at a show held at the Old Mill Cultural Center on Wednesday night.
Blanc, who represented the southwest district also won best talent, best in wob and best spectacular wear.
1st runner place went to Alisha Joseph representing the south.
She won the award for Miss Photogenic.
Cassie Seraphine representing the eastern district captured the 2nd runner-up place position.
A total of six young ladies competed in the event.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.