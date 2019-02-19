Young upcoming music artiste Akim Jeremy from the community of Woodford Hill is hoping one day to make it big in the music industry.

The 28-year-old who goes by the name of ‘DJ Halfinch’ and who began to DJ at the tender age of 12, released his first music video dubbed ‘Wining on anything’ last week.

The song, performed by DJ Halfinch and Dwayne Skerrit [Big Red], was recorded at Turnt Up TV Studio. Riddim was provided by Maskman and DJ Flip Tha Boss.

During an interview with Dominica News Online (DNO) earlier this week, Jeremy said he began his journey as a DJ with support from Evans Africa , better known as DJ Galbo, Shawn Thomas, Ron Edwards, Kermany Edwards, DJ Kenny, Murphy Mark [DJ Easy] among others.

He said at the age of 17, he continued his journey towards versatility in his field under the guidance of sound provider Alwin ‘DJ Bullet’ Robin of Club DVD Sounds who is now deceased.

“When I visited London I performed as a DJ on the truck for their Carnival in May and that inspired me to sing,” he noted. “I was performing and people were impressed…”

Jeremy said his performance in London influenced him to seek to entertain his audiences by adding singing to his act as a DJ.

He said performing at the first ever ‘Bouyon Barzoodee’ event in St Maarten on December 30th, 2018 along with encouragement from popular Bouyon Artiste, Asa Bantan also helped to boost his confidence.

“Asa Bantan was the first person to allow me to DJ during Breakfast Fete in Grandbay,” he revealed. “That was the first time I ever DJ in Grandbay.”

Meantime, Jeremy said losing his job while employed at the Airport helped paved the way on his journey to become a successful DJ and music artiste.

“I got the opportunity to DJ in London, France, St Maarten,” he stated. “If I was still employed at the airport I would never receive that opportunity.”

His advice to upcoming music artistes is, “Never give up on your dreams and always push to succeed.”