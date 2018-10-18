On Saturday, October 13th Dominicans in the Tri-State are in the US were treated to a cultural extravaganza with the staging of the Madam Wob Dwiyet Diaspora Show.

This packed event was a celebration of Dominica’s 40th anniversary of independence and also a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the staging of the Madam Wob Dwiyet USA pageant by the Dominica Emerald Organization of New Jersey (DEON-J).

Ambassador Lorraine Bannis Roberts delivered an address.

The pageant which started in 2003 is the longest running wob dwiyet pageant outside of Dominica.

Pageant coordinator, Angela Sylvester, explained at the event that the primary reason for the show was to maintain the culture of Dominica in the Diaspora so that those young Dominicans who were born or grew up there can also have the culture of their parents.

This event was also very important for those Dominicans who were not able to return home for the celebrations.

This year was a Madam of Madams show as past winners competed for the title of Madam Wob Dwiyet Diaspora.

Zadshire Dupuis, Madam Wob USA 2014, captured the title with best in wob and best in questions, Shenell Edmonds, Madam Wob USA 2013, was first runner-up with best in creative cultural formal wear and Clarissa Sampson, Madam Wob USA 2016, captured the best talent and 2nd runner-up spot with her original song Dominica Will Rise again.

There were great performances from Christine Benno Roberts, Madam Wob Canada 2017 and Colette Ambo, Madam Wob USA 2015.

Zadshire Dupuis and some of the other contestants will be traveling to Dominica to attend the Independence celebrations.

Felix Augustine provided videography services and the show will be available on local programming in Dominica for the independence celebrations.

The audience could not get enough of the melodious songs of Michele Henderson and she delivered in a big way.

Nayee returned a spirited performance to the delight of the audience and the cohosts of Alex Bruno and Marsha Monelle were a duo match made in heaven. Together they rocked.

The Roots Jing Ping Band thrilled the audience with some authentic Jing Ping music and Know your culture dance performers danced to great applause.

DJ Cosmos tied the entire event together with his great DJ skills. Elliann’s Kitchen was busy all night selling all the local foods such as Bakes and Saltfish, crab and callaloo and Sancoche. The entire evening was just superb with standing room only and many who attended remarked how much like home the entire evening felt.

The stage decorator, Ninia Lockhart John Baptiste, created the stage backdrop using the reunion theme.

The reunion theme was echoed over and over all night long by the contestants and performers that Dominica is our love and our home.

No matter if we live overseas Dominica is our home and will always be a part of us and we will help to build a resilient nation.

Photography credit to King Josiah who is available for the promotion of all events in the Tri-State area.

The executive members of DEONJ would like to wish all Dominicans a happy 40th anniversary.

See photos from the event below.