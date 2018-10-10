Zouk music will be well represented during the 20th edition of the Dominica World Creole Music Festival, as an all-star cast of Zouk superstars from Martinique, Guadeloupe and La Reunion are expected to perform in front of thousands of Creole music fans.

The Zouk All-Stars made up of Jean-Marc Ferdinand, Orlane, Francky Vincent and Stephane Ravor will appear on Saturday 27th October, 2018, at Festival City, Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.

Jean-Marc Ferdinand known for his mega-hit Tikitak Tikitak, is a zouk legend from Guadeloupe who knows how to entertain and enliven a crowd with his Gwoka and chant. Known for his love for traditional music and dance, Jean-Marc Ferdinand has used his artistic and creative talent to create his brand of music and working with the group “Ban Biyo”, creating a unique mix of creole rhythm and a sound that he has helped tour throughout the Caribbean and the Metropolis.

Orlane, born on the Reunion Island, this zouk-love chanteuse has been influenced by the varied rhythms and cultures of the Caribbean, Africa and France. The “Chocola” singer has formed a unique collaboration with the celebrated Martiniquan singer/song-writer, Eric Virgal, performing together in Miami, New York, Boston, Paris, Abidjan, Libreville, La Reunion and the Caribbean, spreading the love through Zouk music.

Stephane Ravor known for his monster hit, “lan mou pe ke fini”, this Zouk crooner from Martinique is among leading superstars from the 90s who continue to perform the music and keep the rich musical tradition alive. This love feeling won’t come to an end now.

Francky Vincent known for his provocative and sometimes sexually explicit lyrics, outspokenness and charming personality, the Guadeloupe born singer, song-writer, and musician has spawned over three decades creating hit songs and making music that fans of past and present generations still find exciting and stimulating. He has sold over 2 million albums worldwide making him one of the most successful Caribbean artistes of all time. Among his many hits include fruit de la passion, tu veux mon zizi, Alice ca glisse, and vas y Francky c’est bon.

Festival-goers will be treated to an amazing mix of Zouk music and performance styles from these Zouk superstars who are expected to represent this uniquely infectious Antillean rhythm at this most fascinating music festival.