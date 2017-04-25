Coal pits cause major health concerns in River EstateDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 25th, 2017 at 9:55 AM
Persons with asthma, bronchitis and other types of diseases are facing serious problems in River Estate, Canefield, due to high levels of smoke emitted from three coal pits belonging to someone from the area.
A resident of the area, Oliver McCurdy Jr., stated that a man has over the years been making coal nearby and it is having an effect on the health of those who live around.
McCurdy told DNO that the matter is “really affecting us.”
The coal pits are located in the bushes some distance away, however, according to McCurdy, when the wind changes direction, the smoke comes towards the residential areas.
“There are people around with sinus; I have a very bad sinus problem. There are a lot of elderly people living here,” McCurdy said.
He stated that numerous reports have been made to the Environmental Health Unit.
“Environment came, they report it, and they warn him. Couple weeks ago they gave him a citation and this man is not stopping. Now they say that they cannot do anything more, they going to take it to court. Taking it to court, how long that going to take? This man is just causing a lot of problems,” he said.
Environmental Health Officer, Zilma Charles she said that after many failed attempts to get the individual to stop, the matter has been taken to court and there is “nothing more” that the Unit can do.
She has advised that the villagers bear some patience as the court case moves along.
Not only have the villagers complained to the Environmental Coordinating Unit about the air pollution, but concerns have also been brought to the Canefield Urban Council where they too have equal concerns about the health of the villagers.
The council was made aware that the matter has been brought to court; however, it believes that something temporary should be done during the time taken for the court case to be processed.
7 Comments
DEFORESTATION is the key word cutting down trees in the nature Island is not conducive to what we portray around the world , so please stop cutting down the trees , the people in government should promote examples, I witness them cutting those beautiful ma mosa trees across the street from forte young last year, and I asked my self why? those trees when they where in blossom they were so pretty it adorn the Dominica state house and they cut them down, it start from the top the government , it had to be approved by some one at the top , and now everybody is cutting tress, land slide in the Philippines due to tree cutting sending to china to make chop sticks, Haiti same problem to make fire wood, enough is enough STOP THE NONESENSE.
Men thats country living how can you stop that?
Country living…. really well tell him go to the country and make coals this is a residential area when someone dies from smoke inhalation only then he may stop i live in the area i know what i am talking about thats my experience
Its not only at Canefield.We are also getting high levels of smoke at Stock farm.The environmental health unit needs to do their jobs and put an end to this madness.You can barely breathe at night with people burning rubbish however they want and making coal pits here there and everywhere.
That is the price of poverty!
That the price one pays in a backward primitive country. When I was a kid, I saw plenty of that in Dominica, we used chalk coal for heating the old irons used for pressing, and ironing cloths. Some people who could afford used it for cooking, mainly in Roseau.
In the villages a wood fire was used for outside cooking in a outside primitive kitchen. That was more than sixty years ago. We are in the twenty-first century, where LPG, BUT gas and electricity are used for ironing, and cooking internationally.
Dominica seems to be the exception, where the pit-hole is still used to store feces, and chalk coal is still used for cooking on a coal-pot. We talk plenty on our country, government gives the impression that Dominicans live better than people elsewhere even the more developed nations: Nevertheless, the truth is in what we see, the coal burning is proof of our nation poverty!
Dominicans be careful. Coal pits comes on a regular basis is preceded by cutting of trees. This brings about deforestation, when done on a regular basis, and then big problems.
Look at Haiti. In many ways I see DA heading down the same path that I read that Haiti went down
Please be careful. Take a different path. This one is not good.
I did not address the health situation as it was addressed in the story.