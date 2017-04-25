Persons with asthma, bronchitis and other types of diseases are facing serious problems in River Estate, Canefield, due to high levels of smoke emitted from three coal pits belonging to someone from the area.

A resident of the area, Oliver McCurdy Jr., stated that a man has over the years been making coal nearby and it is having an effect on the health of those who live around.

McCurdy told DNO that the matter is “really affecting us.”

The coal pits are located in the bushes some distance away, however, according to McCurdy, when the wind changes direction, the smoke comes towards the residential areas.

“There are people around with sinus; I have a very bad sinus problem. There are a lot of elderly people living here,” McCurdy said.

He stated that numerous reports have been made to the Environmental Health Unit.

“Environment came, they report it, and they warn him. Couple weeks ago they gave him a citation and this man is not stopping. Now they say that they cannot do anything more, they going to take it to court. Taking it to court, how long that going to take? This man is just causing a lot of problems,” he said.

Environmental Health Officer, Zilma Charles she said that after many failed attempts to get the individual to stop, the matter has been taken to court and there is “nothing more” that the Unit can do.

She has advised that the villagers bear some patience as the court case moves along.

Not only have the villagers complained to the Environmental Coordinating Unit about the air pollution, but concerns have also been brought to the Canefield Urban Council where they too have equal concerns about the health of the villagers.

The council was made aware that the matter has been brought to court; however, it believes that something temporary should be done during the time taken for the court case to be processed.