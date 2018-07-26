Dominica to ban Styrofoam, plastic itemsDominica News Online - Thursday, July 26th, 2018 at 9:59 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that effective January 1st 2019, Styrofoam and certain plastic items will be banned in Dominica.
Speaking during the National Budget on Wednesday, he said the move is part of the government’s vision of making Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world.
“Madam Speaker, consistent with the Government’s vision to create the world’s first climate resilient nation, our designation as “The Nature Isle” and our commitment to protect Mother Earth, effective 1st January 2019, a number of items considered to be inimical to the environment will be banned,” he said. “These will include the following: plastic straws, plastic plates, plastic forks, plastic knives, Styrofoam cups, Styrofoam containers.”
He said the necessary legislation on the ban will be prepared, part of which a full list of items to be banned will be prepared.
He stated Dominica prides itself as the “Nature Isle” and “We must in every way deserve and reflect that designation.”
Skerrit went on to say the issue of solid waste management affects the perception of Dominica as the Nature Island and his government continues to grapple with the problem.
“In a previous Budget Address, I announced a decision to restrict the importation of non-biodegradable containers and plastic implements used in food service,” he explained. “This matter has not proceeded as quickly as we would have liked, as we wanted to ensure that we implemented that policy without compromising our obligations under the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. It is acceptable for a country to adopt measures which will help in the preservation of the environment.”
10 Comments
This is a good move. However, I am hopeful that there is a robust strategy behind this decision. This to include but not limited to , sensitization/communication, legislation, and at the operation level beginning with the ports of entries, sanctions and enforcement.
Great move will support you on this one.
More government actions that will ultimately lead to increased higher in prices of foods and other items that are dependent on these low cost plastics. Aren’t Dominicans suffering enough? Why would you promote policies that make life harder for us. Why aren’t these politicians stating the devastatingly negative effects of this ridiculous new law. These nonsense laws was put in place in many parts of the world and have been a total failure. We have massive lush vegetation and forest, a very good garbage disposal system and very little littering so there’s no need for this law that will make life more expensive and difficult for us. The most important commodity for survival is the food we eat. Why is the government making that more expensive for us. What a shame!!! We should all rise up against this absurdity.
A move in the right direction if implemented.
In retrospect, saying “This matter has not proceeded as quickly as we would have liked, as we wanted to ensure that we implemented that policy without compromising our obligations under the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.” wrongfully insinuates that the revised Treaty of Chaguaramas is the hindrance to our progress in preserving the environment, according to Article 65 of that treaty which clearly states:
“…the Community shall promote measures to ensure:
(c) the adoption of initiatives at the Community level to address regional
environmental problems.”
Now, it’s not that some of the things Skerrit says doesn’t make sense but it’s that he doesn’t think through or articulate enough..so what is the alternative for the small restaurant owners on Island? To what degree will they be affected?
So while we make progress one way, we totally compromise another sector.. Think Skerrit, THINK!!..maybe there could be a phased approach..offer alternatives…Let’s see how that goes.
This is all well and good but just banning those materials will not just magically make the solid waste problem disappear. In order to do that you would have to ban electronics, plastic bags (this should probably be on that list tbh), plastic bottles (bye bye soda) among many other things. Also in accordance with the climate resilience and nature island philosophy they can start by cleaning up all those abandoned vehicles rusting all over the place, all those abandoned appliances and white goods, all those galvanised sheets left over from the hurricane etc.
This sounds to me like just some lofty proclamation to get people to think that they are serious about ‘climate resilience’. I’m waiting to see how or if this will even be implemented.
I am currently making high grade art paper and card out of banana, sugarcane and pineapple “trash”. The same abundant natural resources could be bulked with waste paper to make biodegradable food containers right here in Dominica, with an end product for home use and export.
What level of production can you achieve with those materials and how cost effective will it be? Consider that these are supposed to be disposable containers and such they should be very cheap so as not to incur additional cost on businesses that are already struggling with high cost of operation.
I applaus this move, which is not before time.
Similar promises were made in the past pertaining to other plastic items..This man is a bad leader,a cannot do leader,a leader who is destroying Dominica with his lazy, inept,myopic it’s shameful!!!
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn!!!
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!!