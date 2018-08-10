Earthquake in RoseauDominica News Online - Friday, August 10th, 2018 at 4:20 PM
Acting Disaster Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal, has revealed that an earthquake occurred today in the Roseau area.
In a statement made to media, this afternoon, Pascal said that the quake occurred at 15.33 North, 61.30 West or South-East of Roseau.
“Preliminary information from the Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad indicates that an earthquake occurred at 1:15pm today,” he stated.
The event was said to have been felt in the Roseau Valley and Canefield areas, but no damage has been reported.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Father protect us and thank you in advance.