Acting Disaster Coordinator, Fitzroy Pascal, has revealed that an earthquake occurred today in the Roseau area.

In a statement made to media, this afternoon, Pascal said that the quake occurred at 15.33 North, 61.30 West or South-East of Roseau.

“Preliminary information from the Seismic Research Centre in Trinidad indicates that an earthquake occurred at 1:15pm today,” he stated.

The event was said to have been felt in the Roseau Valley and Canefield areas, but no damage has been reported.