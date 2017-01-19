Local environmentalist, Atherton Martin, has expressed concern over the killing of a fellow environmentalist in Mexico.

Isidro Baldenegro López was shot to death on Wednesday. An indigenous activist, his struggle to save the pine-oak forests of Mexico’s Sierra Madre range won him the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize. His killing highlights the danger faced by environmental defenders around the world.

Martin said the killing of López comes at a time “when we are all being urged by Pope Francis in his Encyclical “Laudato Si”, to stand up and be counted as a protector and defender of our ‘common home’ …the Earth.”

“I believe that we should be giving wide publicity to such tragic acts and draw the lessons for us locally as there are environmentalists in Dominica who stand up for the protection and care of our island and who so far have been under intense verbal attack,” he said.

He queried whether Dominica is just one step away from the murder of environmentalists by persons especially when there are special interests promoting actions that destroy the Nature Island.

“The pursuit of construction by private and public ‘developers’ without complete Planning Permits as with the hotel now being built at Cabrits and the Geothermal Project in the Roseau Valley are examples of the violation of the integrity of Dominica and of Nature,” Martin stated. “Where are the members of the Catholic flock who could take direction from Pope Francis and stand up for sensible and sustainable development instead of watching silently while the natural, God-given wealth of Dominica is destroyed and squandered in the name of development?”