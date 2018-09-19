The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal is advising the public that it will embark on a drive to remove derelict vehicles within Roseau City Centre.

Owners of such vehicles are encouraged to remove them or face legal action.

According to the Ministry, a derelict vehicle means the following:

• Any abandoned or discarded motor vehicle: or

• Any motor vehicle stored or kept in a public place; and which is in such a dilapidated condition that it cannot be safely used for the purpose of transportation

“This activity will be conducted through the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation and other stakeholders,” the Ministry said in a release. “Derelict vehicle owners are asked to contact the Corporation at 449-8168 should they require further assistance.”

The Ministry is also threatening legal action against commercial entities in relation to the disposal of white goods.

According to the Ministry, it is illegal to dump bulky waste namely; White Goods (stoves, fridges, washing machines, television), Mattresses, Furniture etc.

“Dumping means discharging of these waste items into the environment at a site or location other than an approved location permitted by the Ministry of Environment,” a statement said. “In an effort to maintain a clean environment and by extension a clean city and island, Commercial entities are therefore asked to make their own arrangement or contact the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation or the Roseau City Council in facilitating the removal of White Goods. Failure to do so will result in legal action taken against you.”