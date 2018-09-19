Ministry of Environment to embark on derelict vehicle removal in RoseauDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 19th, 2018 at 11:03 AM
The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience and Urban Renewal is advising the public that it will embark on a drive to remove derelict vehicles within Roseau City Centre.
Owners of such vehicles are encouraged to remove them or face legal action.
According to the Ministry, a derelict vehicle means the following:
• Any abandoned or discarded motor vehicle: or
• Any motor vehicle stored or kept in a public place; and which is in such a dilapidated condition that it cannot be safely used for the purpose of transportation
“This activity will be conducted through the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation and other stakeholders,” the Ministry said in a release. “Derelict vehicle owners are asked to contact the Corporation at 449-8168 should they require further assistance.”
The Ministry is also threatening legal action against commercial entities in relation to the disposal of white goods.
According to the Ministry, it is illegal to dump bulky waste namely; White Goods (stoves, fridges, washing machines, television), Mattresses, Furniture etc.
“Dumping means discharging of these waste items into the environment at a site or location other than an approved location permitted by the Ministry of Environment,” a statement said. “In an effort to maintain a clean environment and by extension a clean city and island, Commercial entities are therefore asked to make their own arrangement or contact the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation or the Roseau City Council in facilitating the removal of White Goods. Failure to do so will result in legal action taken against you.”
11 Comments
Goodwill hmmmm just pass in Bowers Lane to be specific there are about 9 of them and the street is soooo dirty Mr Minister…Good initiative wishing for the similar drive to be conducted in the Goodwill area
Jeffers Lane in Goodwill is a dump! There is a house in the lane full of old galvanize, vehicle parts, old fridge etc collecting water creating mosquito in the place not forgetting the derelict vehicles plus the old road that is full of massive potholes. It is a sight for sore eyes
I do hope that this will be materialized.
It’s supposed to be “The Nature Isle”. But for tourists coming to the island, they must wonder at all the dumped cars which seem to everywhere on the island. They needs to be cleaned up !!! If Dominica want to market itself as The Nature Isle, then it really needs to look like it
I think that a very good initiative especially in Goodwill i know Terrels Lane that’s for sure.
It’s more than just the derelict vehicles. It’s all that garbage all over the place. Soon rats will take over. We need to clean up and then identify and punish the offenders. And not the foolish punishment Mr. Tonge was talking about the other day, real punishment to make it hurt.
I think that concerned citizens should begin to bombard the Minister with calls and letters demanding action on that one.
Derelict vehicles, garbage, white goods, galvanize, road side garages, you name it! The new Minister for the Environment needs to take charge of cleaning up the place. We just don’t seem to have an answer to proper management of garbage in Dominica. All we do is talk, talk and more talk and we expect the place to be cleaned up by our talk. If we are unable to do this bring in someone who can. Fine and confine and see how quickly our people will get the message!
We call ourselves “The Nature Island”. If you drive around there are derelict cars, fridges, stoves and general garbage everywhere. It is time people take pride in thier country and do a comprhensive clean up of this mess. Government should asign collection points in all communities and people encouraged to participate, after a solution has been provided to dispose of this garbage any person with garbage in and around their property should be warned and ultimately charged the cost of removing the mess. Any car without a valid registration should not be parked on a public street, it should be on private property or ticketed and towed away for scrap. If we want to be “The Nature Island” we need to not look like a third world ghetto!
There are so many derelict vehicles in Goodwill, it’s unbelievable
Not just in Roseau,
Newtown, Emshall, Bath estate, not to talk about Goodwill
This initiative should be a countrywide exercise . Can start initially in Roses but extended to all villages and communities. Primary and secondary school children and young adults should be targeted with educational talks, programs and contests (jingles, poems, quizzes, signage) about the importance of proper garbage disposal including derelict vehicles and white waste. Programs on the radio and dissemination od educational materials on social media about the said topic should be ongoing. Much needs to be done and bad habits need to be changed to restore Dominica to some semblance of decency.