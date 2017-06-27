The Commonwealth of Dominica in collaboration with the Regional Environmental Center (REC) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) have conducted a seminar that identifies methods of implementation of ‘Principle 10’ of the Rio Declaration (1972) in Dominica.

The seminar was held on Friday June 23rd 2017 at the Office of Disaster Management in Jimmit.

Principle 10 of the Rio Declaration advocates access to information, public participation and justice on environmental matters in Latin America and the Caribbean; a form of access made available to all concerned citizens at the relevant levels.

Minister for Health and Environment, Kenneth Darroux, expressed his optimism at the implementation process of the principle saying that Dominica will, no doubt, engage this policy.

“It offers to redefine the traditional relations between the state, the market and the society. It contributes to the implementation of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and we think it is a good platform for regional integration in the Caribbean,” he said.

In addition to these benefits, the Principle 10 policy allows for the deepening of democracies and social cohesion, it builds trust in adopted decisions, eliminates asymmetries, and prevents socio-economic conflict.

Darroux added that the government of Dominica has made steps towards implementing the principle back in 2016 with a legislative bill.

“Here in Dominica, the government has taken steps to implement the provisions of Principle ten by including access rights in our draft environmental legislation entitled ‘Climate Change Environment and National Resource Management Bill 2016’,” he said.

These access rights sought to make all information regarding the environment at the Registry, be made available to all of the public for their knowledge.

At the Seminar, the objective of the gathering was to raise awareness of the principle and its implementation in the Caribbean, examine the necessary steps for implementation in Dominica, and to discuss potential implications of a regional agreement on access rights in environmental matters.