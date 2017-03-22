World Water Day has been celebrated annually on March 22nd. The United Nations General Assembly designated 22nd March 1993 as the first World Water Day,to focus global attention on the importance of water and advocating for the sustainable management of water resources.This year’s World Water Day theme is “Water and wastewater”.

The Commonwealth of Dominica is gifted with lush and magnificent forests established on its mountainous terrain, where in the interior the average annual rainfall reaches over in excess of 300 inches.

The Government of Dominica has implemented extensive legislation pertaining to

sustainable management and conservation of its forest and fresh water resources. Dominica’s protected area system consist of National Parks and Forest Reserves to include: Morne Trois Pitons National Park (a UNESCO World Heritage Site – 16,898 ac);Cabrits National Park (13,313 ac);Morne Diablotin National Park (8,242 ac);Northern Forest Reserve (13,528 ac); and

Central Forest Reserve (1,013 ac).

Some of Dominica’s major water sheds stem from these protected areas which include (1) Layou River; (2) Roseau River; (3) Clyde River; (4) Pagua River; (5) Castle Bruce River and (6) Rosalie River.

Dominica’s fresh water resources is being utilized for a variety of reasons including production of portable water, tourism development, hydroelectricity and industrial production, cultivation of crops, habitats for various species of wildlife, proper sanitation and hygiene. Hence, the need for prudent management of this vital renewable resource so as to ensure use for future generations.

The Forestry, Wildlife and National Parks Division seeks to encourage the citizenry of Dominica to join the rest of the international community in observing World Water Day 2017.