Error and apologyDominica News Online - Thursday, June 15th, 2017 at 5:05 PM
In an article entitled ‘Police investigate stealing of bus in Morne Prosper’ published on August 31, 2016, Dominica News Online erroneously made reference to Irvin Charles of Morne Prosper as being involved in the matter.
A review of the original information reveals that Irvin Charles was actually the complainant in the matter and was in no way involved in taking conveyance of the bus.
Dominica News Online unreservedly apologizes to Irvin Charles for any embarrassment or harm our error might have caused him.
