EU Commits €665,000 to Reduce Spread of Zika in the CaribbeanDELEGATION OF THE EUROPEAN UNION TO BARBADOS, THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES,THE OECS, AND CARICOM/CARIFORUM Bridgetown - Friday, October 13th, 2017 at 6:41 PM
The European Union has committed €655,000 to help Caribbean States reduce the spreadand impact of Zika and other mosquito borne diseases in the Region. The activities will
be implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) under the
leadership of the Caribbean Forum for ACP States (CARIFORUM).
The specific objective is to support CARPHA’s activities to strengthen health systems to
effectively monitor, prevent and control Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases in the
Caribbean region, ultimately to contribute to improving public health of the Caribbean
population.
The main activities are to promote early detection and effective monitoring of Zika, to
enhance laboratory capacity for detection, to assist in the development of national
registries of pregnant women exposed to Zika, and to strengthen public education and
behaviour change regarding Zika and other airborne viruses.
The EU financial contribution was made available from the 11 th European Development
Fund (EDF) and the project will run until October 2018.
The EU Ambassador Daniela Tramacere commented: “We are pleased to provide support
to improve the public health of the Caribbean people. By so doing we also work hand in
hand with the Caribbean countries towards the achievement of healthy lives for all ages
in the region. This is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals we all undersigned
to achieve by 2030.”
CARPHA was created to provide an integrated and comprehensive response to public
health challenges in (CARICOM) Member States. The EU provides financial support to
CARPHA through the programme “Support to the effective management of the
Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)” started in 2013.
