EU Commits €665,000 to Reduce Spread of Zika in the Caribbean

















The European Union has committed €655,000 to help Caribbean States reduce the spreadand impact of Zika and other mosquito borne diseases in the Region. The activities will

be implemented by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) under the

leadership of the Caribbean Forum for ACP States (CARIFORUM).

The specific objective is to support CARPHA’s activities to strengthen health systems to

effectively monitor, prevent and control Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases in the

Caribbean region, ultimately to contribute to improving public health of the Caribbean

population.

The main activities are to promote early detection and effective monitoring of Zika, to

enhance laboratory capacity for detection, to assist in the development of national

registries of pregnant women exposed to Zika, and to strengthen public education and

behaviour change regarding Zika and other airborne viruses.

The EU financial contribution was made available from the 11 th European Development

Fund (EDF) and the project will run until October 2018.

The EU Ambassador Daniela Tramacere commented: “We are pleased to provide support

to improve the public health of the Caribbean people. By so doing we also work hand in

hand with the Caribbean countries towards the achievement of healthy lives for all ages

in the region. This is one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals we all undersigned

to achieve by 2030.”

CARPHA was created to provide an integrated and comprehensive response to public

health challenges in (CARICOM) Member States. The EU provides financial support to

CARPHA through the programme “Support to the effective management of the

Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA)” started in 2013.