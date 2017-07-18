Local agro-processors are reaping the benefits of training and equipment supplied by the European Union-funded Banana Accompanying Measures (BAM) programme.

This was done in conjunction with the Invest Dominica Authority (IDA) and Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), whose members are the beneficiaries. These two organisations are parties to a Memorandum of Understanding also signed by the National Development Foundation of Dominica (NDFD), Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA) and the Dominica Bureau of Standards, with each entity pledging to provide support to the agro-processing members of the DMA in order make local agro-processed products more marketable to international markets.

Agro-processors in Dominica are typically small to medium scaled and produce beverages, condiments, cosmetics, and essential oils which contribute significantly to forward and backward linkages within the economy. Farming communities and rural areas especially benefit from the positive socioeconomic impacts of these linkages.

The general objective of the BAM programme is to achieve sustained growth in production and exports of the agricultural sector, thus providing increased income for producers and exporters and contributing to employment, poverty reduction, and rural development; as well as social, environmental, and economic stability.

According to the National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund, Miss Carleen Roberts, in order that this objective be achieved, it is necessary to address the underlying weakness relating to commercial competitiveness and low productivity.

“Through the strengthening of entrepreneurial and technological development and innovation, as well as the implementation of quality standards, we should see a positive trend where competitiveness and productivity are concerned.”

Over a series of consultations with local stakeholders, such as the Dominica Bureau of Standards and the NDFD, it was found that agro-processors face several challenges with their expansion and development, including non-compliance with global standards, due to weaknesses in food safety/management systems (resulting in poor product quality), and difficulty sourcing raw materials and packaging supplies.

In 2016, the NDFD facilitated training for 15 agro-processors in customer service, marketing, record keeping, financial accounting, and management systems. This capacity building exercise, valued at XCD$58,920.00, is a direct effort to positively impact the skills and abilities of these agro-processors, and by extension, their production efforts.

An additional XCD$851,705.19 (€287,400.65) was spent on the procurement of equipment to be distributed among selected DMA members. The equipment received included: juicer/extractors, blender, mixers, heavy-duty can openers, sealers, stoves/ovens, stainless steel stock pots, storage vessels, counters/worktables, racks, convection air dryers, commercial refrigerator and freezers, refractometers, pH meters, buffer solutions, timers, scales and thermometers, semi-automatic jar capper, labelling machines, and a shrink wrap tunnel machine.

The equipment was provided to 10 private enterprises in the food and beverage sub-sector to enhance their production and export-readiness. They are: 3rd Wheel Beverages, Banilo Cereal, Big G’s Pepper Sauce, Caribbean Agro Producers, MT&M Variety Products, Nature Islanders Products, Ri-Os Granola, Sure Life Sava, Tallie’s Pot, and Tony’s Punch. Three schools, the Trafalgar Primary, Portsmouth Secondary and Dominica State College, also received equipment through this initiative. Additionally, equipment was provided to one cosmetic company, Coal Pot Soaps, as well as the National Centre for Testing Excellence.

Recipients are excited about the expected production improvements from the equipment received. According to Royston Daniel of Ri-Os granolas, who received a fire mixer, cooling table and convection oven, his production capacity has now increased tenfold.

“It’s created a possibility for me to broaden my market reach, my market scope. Right now it has increased my capacity from doing between a hundred to two hundred bars a day to the possibility of a thousand bars per day, which is much larger output than what I am doing right now. So my scope now, which is the Roseau catchment area, has actually increased to the entire island and possibly even outside of the island. So this equipment has really advanced the business, created larger possibilities for the business and sky’s the limit.”

Shayan Monelle, Investment Officer at IDA and a DMA executive, is encouraged by such testaments and encourages agro-processors to apply the training received and use the equipment responsibly.

“Both the IDA and DMA expect that beneficiaries will make maximum use of these inputs. The best way these producers can show their thanks to the EU is by increasing production and improving quality and contributing to economic development,” he states.

Most producers sell their products at the Buy Dominica Superstore located in the Roseau Market. Their number is 448-3460.