The European Union is releasing to Dominica EC$24 million (7.7M euros), the first tranche of a total of EC$34 million (11M euros), as part of its contribution to the reconstruction of the country following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last year (2017).

With this grant the EU will support the construction of two emergency shelters in the Castle Bruce and Jimmit areas and the rehabilitation of 1000 houses in various affected communities. The reconstruction will be carried out exclusively according to the Building Back Better approach and to the highest resilience standards.

In addition, the grant will also support the Government in its revision of sector policies to include climate change adaptation practices and to reduce disaster risks while facing extreme weather events, in line with Dominica’s new National Resilient Development Strategy.