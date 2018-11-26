EU releasing EC$24M to Dominica’s for post Hurricane Maria reconstruction effortsDominica News Online - Monday, November 26th, 2018 at 7:06 AM
The European Union is releasing to Dominica EC$24 million (7.7M euros), the first tranche of a total of EC$34 million (11M euros), as part of its contribution to the reconstruction of the country following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria last year (2017).
6 Comments
That EC$24 million will disappear in 3…2…1….gone. Dominicans don’t know what the Govt is doing with Dominicans own money. They probably think is the Gov’t money but its our money and there is no transparency or accountability on the gov’t side as to where and how the money is being spent.
BUT.. they will never educate the public on the basic economics of the country. 90% of the population is passive and they passing that along to the next generations.
Damn it! Skerrit getting more money for Maria? Well Skerrit is damn right to get rid of bananas, get rid of Ross University, get rid of every damn employer on island so he can get the entire country to agree with him man. Not only that but Skerrit might as well pray for more destructive storms so he could get more money to run his agenda man. I have always said our greatest enemies are the UN and EU and they proving me right again. So now Skerrit can sell more passports to crooks, criminals and Terrorists. Who knows they maybe giving him money to try to stop the sale of passports because they don’t want those terrorists to come after them in the EU or US
This is the country on planet earth that has gotten the most money,but you can’t see how it is being used…EU, we good Dominicans,need your good people on island
to make sure that this money is well spent .
Bad leadership!!
This is welcoming news,at the same time the government should make a way to rebuild the3 bridges that were destroyed by the storm a little over 2yrs ago.Two on the west coast and the other in the Picard area.I know some politicians are happy in giving hand-outs,yes you will get votes by so doing, but Dominica will remain cacarat.
to do what ????every time i’m reading or hearing that the country is receiving funds to do what hoard ???best the population see things happening instead of hearing things happening, cause me as a young adult [email protected]!!!
Just hoping and praying that the EU will send their own officers to ensure that the money is well spend for the exact purpose… Which is to help poor folks rebuild. It is very disturbing to see that there are tapolins Alll around the country. Let’s be serious n non-partisan fix Alll roofs n houses ASAP. It does not look good that people are sending millions of dollars to help fix the country yet it is alleged that Alll kinds of unethical things are being done. The government must answer a few questions :
Why are you all building wooden houses for poor folks around the country, n the building concrete for some?
Who is responsible for checking all the roof repair works done around the country?
Why fix roof n have no guttering?
The list goes on… Calling on Dominicans to speak out with words n actions.. If the government is not listening use social media to inform the world as to what’s going in Dominica…..
Whoever gave money to Dominica please ask them to account please….