A number of EU countries have moved to formally recognize Venezuela’s opposition leader as its acting president.

Spain, France, Germany, the UK, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Lithuania this morning announced the coordinated move.

Russia was quick to condemn the decision – warning that it amounts to foreign meddling in domestic Venezuelan affairs and calling for the people of Venezuela to be allowed to resolve the political crisis there.

The European countries had pledged to make the announcement if the country’s President Nicolas Maduro failed to call fresh presidential elections within an eight-day period.

