European countries recognize Venezuelan opposition leader as ‘interim president’Gulf News - Monday, February 4th, 2019 at 10:22 AM
A number of EU countries have moved to formally recognize Venezuela’s opposition leader as its acting president.
Spain, France, Germany, the UK, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Lithuania this morning announced the coordinated move.
Russia was quick to condemn the decision – warning that it amounts to foreign meddling in domestic Venezuelan affairs and calling for the people of Venezuela to be allowed to resolve the political crisis there.
The European countries had pledged to make the announcement if the country’s President Nicolas Maduro failed to call fresh presidential elections within an eight-day period.
3 Comments
What about the Venezuelan people. Don’t they get to choose their leaders. How can USA and Europe impose a leader on a country then sanction Russia for yet to be proven interference in USA, Ukraine.
The people where denied a fair election and where force to take to the streets and demonstrate. I assume this make it clear, even to a seasoned red clinic member, which one they would rather have as president
interim just means in a case when there is no president. However he isnt the Prsident. Maduro is.