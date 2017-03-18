Evergreen Hotel AnnouncementDominica News Online - Saturday, March 18th, 2017 at 3:22 PM
The Evergreen Hotel is pleased to announce, that “Lazy Sunday Buffet Lunch” will be held at the Sea Surge Restaurant & Bar as usual on Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 1 PM. There will be a LIVE band so come join us and have a great experience.
From the management of the Evergreen Hotel.
