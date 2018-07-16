They say that beauty is sometimes only skin deep but for the ladies pictured at the top of this article, it seems more like a case of beauty going much deeper – all the way down to their hearts.

Stephanie James, who has spearheaded several initiatives to assist Dominicans in need, along with her friends Annette Joseph and Laurel George put together EC$1200.00 of their personal funds to make a donation to the Dominica Infirmary.

Mrs. Cynthia Andre recently handed over an EC $1200.00 cheque to the the Assistant Director of the Dominica Infirmary, Ms. Clanis Jno. Baptiste on behalf of these three wonderful Dominican ladies.

The three deserve to be applauded for their genuine gesture and let them be an example to us all.

In their own words,”Regardless of how small, let us give generously to a worthy cause. There is a role for every one of us to play in the in the development of our blessed Dominica. Let us embrace that role.”