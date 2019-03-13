Facebook and Instagram appear to be partially down for some users around the world today. While you can open both platforms, it looks like you can’t send or receive messages on either platform, and you can’t post new content either.

WhatsApp appeared to be fine for many people, but users in Paraguay, India, Bangladesh, Argentina, and more note that they are experiencing issues with sending messages. Those in Brazil appeared to be experiencing the most severe outages.

Facebook, the world’s largest social network, relied on Twitter on to explain that its apps were experiencing outages around the world.

Some users of Facebook and other platforms by the tech giant, including Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp, experienced problems accessing the services. Many people went on Twitter to vent their frustration.

The outages began Wednesday afternoon and appeared to affect people in multiple areas, including the US, Central and South America, and Europe.