Facebook and Instagram are down for some users around the worldVerge - Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at 5:59 PM
Facebook and Instagram appear to be partially down for some users around the world today. While you can open both platforms, it looks like you can’t send or receive messages on either platform, and you can’t post new content either.
WhatsApp appeared to be fine for many people, but users in Paraguay, India, Bangladesh, Argentina, and more note that they are experiencing issues with sending messages. Those in Brazil appeared to be experiencing the most severe outages.
Facebook, the world’s largest social network, relied on Twitter on to explain that its apps were experiencing outages around the world.
