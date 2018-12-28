The family of Tray Griffith, a young man from Antigua and Barbuda who has been missing for forty-three days now, has reached out to the authorities in Dominica to help find him.

His mother, Susan Davis, said her son has a close male friend in Dominica and he could have gone to the island to visit the man.

She has since forwarded her sons picture to the police in Dominica and a photo of his male friend as well.

“I know he has a friend over in Dominica. The police told us they would look but when I last checked they said they haven’t seen or heard anything yet,” she said.

The distraught women said her son’s passport is in her possession, also his social security card, so if he traveled to Dominica, it wouldn’t be via legal means.

“I just want to find him,” she said.

Davis said while her son has friends that he would hang with, he is not known to be involved with drugs.

“I know he smoke his little weed but he isn’t into pushing drugs or selling it. My son is a cool guy and he is never in trouble,” she added.

Tray is 6 feet in height, medium built, dark in complexion with a low haircut.

He has tattoos under both eyes and a red bull tattoo on his right arm.

He was last seen in Greenbay about 6:45 on November 13th, 2018.

He is 19 years old.