The family of 27 year old , Tony Mathew Vigille of Wesley, is desperately seeking the help of the public in finding him. Vigille has been missing for 3 weeks now and they are worried.

Anyone who may have seen Vigille or knows of his whereabouts is kindly to contact his family at: 767 225-8372, 245 5033 or 3172860 or the nearest police station.