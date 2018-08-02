Family of missing man desperate to locate himDominica News Online - Thursday, August 2nd, 2018 at 9:52 PM
The family of 27 year old , Tony Mathew Vigille of Wesley, is desperately seeking the help of the public in finding him. Vigille has been missing for 3 weeks now and they are worried.
Anyone who may have seen Vigille or knows of his whereabouts is kindly to contact his family at: 767 225-8372, 245 5033 or 3172860 or the nearest police station.
