Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin

Body of man identified as a St. Vincent national following a police and customs operation in Marigot

Dominica News Online (DNO) has confirmed that one man is dead following a shooting incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning at the Marigot Fisheries Complex.

A source told DNO that the man, a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was killed during a police and customs operation.

We will continue to follow this story.

Aerial view of Marigot Fisheries Complex