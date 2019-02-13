Fatal shooting in MarigotDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at 7:42 AM
Dominica News Online (DNO) has confirmed that one man is dead following a shooting incident which occurred in the early hours of this morning at the Marigot Fisheries Complex.
A source told DNO that the man, a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was killed during a police and customs operation.
We will continue to follow this story.
6 Comments
Rest In Peace Big Brother………I’m ……. dying right now…..I’m gonna miss u bro
today we are saddened here to viraj. trust me.
Can’t wait to hear more details about this situation.
Ok let Skerrit and his friend Ralph Gonzales deal with this fatal shooting. Is they that dealt took our international airport from and told us we couldn’t afford so they will handle it. I just feel bad the shooting took place less than a mile from where our international airport would be located and no doubt would be swinging in full force if we didn’t reject a good working government and replaced it with a lazy government. We have been suffering from that year starting with the strange death of Rosie Douglas to this day and will only get worse so long Skerrit and remnants of hid thugs are in office
Wow . So much credit for one man. Hatters come out very forceful against people who are successful. That is a truism.
Everything bad that happens Skerrit do that. Skerrit is everywhere and is everything.