All-encompassing campaign to spotlight the sunny side of the Caribbean operating unhindered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, showing potential visitors that sun, sand and smiles are ready to welcome them. Pembroke Pines, FL ( October 5, 2017 ) – The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), the trade association representing the mutual interests of the cruise industry and destinations and stakeholders in the Caribbean and Latin America, is proud to announce that it has committed to a multifaceted million-dollar campaign to display that the majority of Caribbean destinations are operating normally, unhindered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and are ready to welcome visitors. "The FCCA and our Member Lines have been working tirelessly toward hurricane relief efforts, and this initiative is also a vital tool to assisting the Caribbean by stimulating the economy," said Michele Paige, President, FCCA. "Many Caribbean destinations fortunately missed any impact from the hurricanes, and most affected destinations worked around the clock to reopen for tourism. We look forward to showcasing those actions and the friendly smiles awaiting visitors." The campaign, "The Caribbean is open for business and ready to welcome YOU with our warm and friendly smiles," will target multiple media sources with destination footage, traveler testimonials, and a map showing that the majority of destinations are open and ready to welcome guests. It is also planned to feature a special event and celebrity support, along with input and backing from destination leaders and travel industry titans. Plus, the FCCA will work directly with select destination partners to further tailor the message, as well as collaborating with destinations to create and distribute press materials that complement the campaign. These efforts will also be featured at and enhanced by the upcoming FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, the largest cruise conference and trade show in the Caribbean and Latin America. Taking place in Mérida, Mexico from October 23-27, the event will gather around 1,000 private and public stakeholders and 100 cruise executives for a series of meetings, workshops and networking and promotional opportunities. About the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Created in 1972, the FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization that provides a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security, and other cruise industry issues and builds bilateral relationships with destinations' private and public sectors. By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA works with governments, ports and private sector representatives to maximize cruise passenger, crew and cruise line spending, as well as enhance the destination experience and increase the amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors. For more information, visit F-CCA.com , the FCCA on Facebook , and @FCCAupdates on Twitter.