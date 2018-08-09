First Domestic Insurance Company Ltd (FDIC) has awarded scholarships to three new students who completed the Grade 6 National Assessment and will be attending secondary school in the new academic year.

They are Kelisha Mya Alexander, Mc Carthy Hamilton and Jewel Diamond Barry.

An additional 9 students who have benefited from the scholarship programme will also continue their journey in secondary school. This brings the total number of scholarships for 2018 to 12; ten were given last year.

The nine other students are: Metin Brumant, Bernice Lawrence, Markeila Jno Baptiste, Meah Andrew, Gerfran Reid, Jahka Durand, Geony Jno Baptiste, Justin Alexander and Vinera Valerie.

“As part of our responsibility in education we have continued offering scholarship award to deserving students whose families are in need of some form of financial help,” Chairman of the Tonge Group of Companies, Curtis Tonge said while speaking at the company’s scholarship awards ceremony on Wednesday. “We have over the last 25 years made certain that we have been doing that.”

Tonge encouraged the previous scholarship recipients to continue working hard at school and urged them to keep getting good grades, practice obedience and respect and engage in positive extracurricular activities that will guide and discipline them.

To the three new recipients he said this is going to be a new and different experience.

“There will be a lot of peer pressure and be careful with peer pressure. Be strong, stand up and remember what your parents taught you,” he advised. “Stand up to peer pressure.”

Tonge told them to expect criticism as well as encouragement.

“Your job is to find those people, to find those students, and not only students like yourself, but grownups that will always say good things to you, will always say positive things to you and avoid those who will not…,” he suggested.

“There is going to be a lot of climbing to do, you will fall but when you fall make certain you fall on your back, don’t fall on your face…,” he stated. “Make certain you fall on your back so you can look up and see the sun, see the moon, see the stars and get ready to run again.”

Meantime, Marketing Officer of the Tonge Groups of Companies, Melissa Darroux, revealed the amount allocated for each scholarship was increased from $600.00 to $800.00 this year due to the increase in prices of books, clothes and other necessities for school.

She reminded the recipients that the scholarships are for five years and they will benefit from their award as long as they are able to keep up to their school work to the best of their ability and maintain good grades.

First Domestic Insurance Ltd was established in 1993 and started the scholarship programme the following year.

The company says that the main reason for starting the programme was the high number of requests for assistance.