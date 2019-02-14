Fears of new tsunami wave as Indonesian volcano seethesBBC News - Monday, December 24th, 2018 at 12:02 PM
Coastal residents near Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano have been warned to keep away from beaches amid fears it could trigger a new tsunami.
On Saturday, giant waves crashed into coastal towns on the islands of Sumatra and Java, killing at least 281 people and injuring 1,016, according to recent BBC News report.
It is thought that volcanic activity set off undersea landslides which in turn generated the killer waves.
Anak Krakatau erupted again on Sunday, spewing ash and smoke.
