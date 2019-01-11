Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the feasibility studies for the construction of a new modern cargo port located at Canefield on Donkey Beach are concluded.

He said during a radio programme recently that in addition, the government has put plans in place to build a Cruise Village that will replace the Wood Bridge Bay Port.

“You will also see the construction of a new modern cargo port down at Canefield on Donkey Beach. We will build a port there; the feasibility studies are concluded,” he said.

According to Skerrit, his government is working with its international cruise partners and others who will provide guidance as to some of the things they would like to have included.

He said the country is moving to establish a duty-free Cruise Village in order to attract clients from the French neighbouring islands.

“Because one of the things I believe we need to capture is the million-plus citizens who are resident in Guadeloupe and Martinique who would prefer to come to Dominica to shop because their Euro would have some strength and be able to buy duty free stuff and go back to Martinique and Guadeloupe,” Skerrit explained.

He continued, “We see it happening there but if we have a more structural approach to that, we can benefit much more than that.”

Skerrit went on to say that the Ferry Terminal will be moved to that cruise village, “so even when the cruise season is off, we will still have tens of thousands of people coming through that port and the vendors would now have a year round operation rather than just a seasonal operation and therefore increase their income and increase their opportunities.”

He indicated that the government is working on a strategy with one of the cruise lines and some of it will require legislation, “and we will articulate this in the weeks and months ahead.”

“In the medium term with the construction of the Cruise Village we will see our cruise numbers increase to 600,000 and in the long-term, to take it to one million..,” he noted. “That’s our aim.”