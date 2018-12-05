Telling the story of the tragic loss of one of two men killed at Boiling Lake in December 1901. The other victim was an 18 year-old tour guide from Laudat, Edward “Wylie” Jean Jules; Roseau Public Cemetery. Photo by Arlington James.

