FEATURED PHOTO: A tragic storyDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 5th, 2018 at 10:42 AM
Telling the story of the tragic loss of one of two men killed at Boiling Lake in December 1901. The other victim was an 18 year-old tour guide from Laudat, Edward “Wylie” Jean Jules; Roseau Public Cemetery. Photo by Arlington James.
If you have any interesting, exciting, funny, good quality photos that you would like to have featured on DNO, just send them to news@dominicanewsonline.com. Please ensure that the photos you submit belong to you or that you have secured permission from the owner(s).
DNO reserves the right to publish or not to publish, any photo that has been submitted.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.