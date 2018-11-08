The institution is no longer called Barclays Bank. Most, if not all of the people in this photo, no longer work there but in the photo, which appears to have been taken at Independence time many years ago, they give a stunning representation of Dominica’s creole wear. Perhaps you can identify some of them.

