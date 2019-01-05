This bowl is one that was made by the photographer over Christmas from a tree that was blown down alongside his studio during Hurricane Maria. In contrast to the imported imported gift items offered for sale on the Bay Front, this bowl is 100% Dominican – including the beeswax that he has used to accentuate the tree’s distinctive grain pattern and colouring. The photo was contributed by Roger Burnett.

