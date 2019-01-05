FEATURED PHOTO: Turning Maria to good effectDominica News Online - Saturday, January 5th, 2019 at 9:52 PM
This bowl is one that was made by the photographer over Christmas from a tree that was blown down alongside his studio during Hurricane Maria. In contrast to the imported imported gift items offered for sale on the Bay Front, this bowl is 100% Dominican – including the beeswax that he has used to accentuate the tree’s distinctive grain pattern and colouring. The photo was contributed by Roger Burnett.
You can find out more about his work as a painter, sculpture and craftsman at: sculpturestudiodominica.
blogspot.com
