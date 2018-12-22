Its goal is to assist Dominicans in need and now the ability of the “Feed My Sheep” organization to pursue its mission has been greatly enhanced by a $60,000.00 donation from the government of Dominica.

“Feed My Sheep” was established by Lena Augustine, pastor of the Gospel Tabernacle Mission who is the the president Debra Augustine, who holds the position of vice president. It aims to assist all Dominica’s by providing shelter, food, counselling, a home for the orphaned and help to people who are in crisis.

Minister for Justice Immigration and National Security and parliamentary representative for the Mahaut constituency, Raymond Blackmore, presented the cheque to the organization on Thursday 18th December, at a handing over ceremony at the Mahaut Community Centre.

He expressed his gratitude to the “Feed My Sheep” organization for doing “tremendous work” by assisting the community Mahuat.

“This government is honoured to partner with you, Pastor Augustine, and on behalf of Dominica and the Prime minister, as humble servant and member of parliament for the Mahuat constituency, I want to recognize the phenomenal approach you have taken to actually address the needs of the less fortunate in our midst,” he remarked.

He says that this organization should not only be classified as a “feeding” organization but one that covers multiple areas in the lives the people of Dominica.

“And I think your program itself, should not be seen as a feeding programme, but an organization that encompasses so much in the community by providing counselling for young children who are troubled and also proving safe space for persons during the hurricane season as a shelter,” he said

Blackmoore encouraged other organizations to follow in the footsteps of Feed My Sheep by making a way to help in changing lives of others in a positive way.

“And what you have done in the Mahaut community, I hope others can follow in the other communities because the government can’t do it alone,” he stated. “What we are trying to do here today is also to send a call out to persons who can also assist organizations like yours throughout the country so that you guys can have a more effective out reach programme that can touch the lives of the less fortunate.”

Vice president of the organization, Debra Augustine, thanked the government for the contribution she said, will help to provide more support to Dominicans.

“I’m really happy to be here today with all of you and Hon. Rayburn Blackmore, who has been very supportive. We all believe in feeding which means helping each other and that’s what we’re here to do. Feed My Sheep is a youth and crisis centre that means if you’re a young person all over Dominica were here to help you,” Augustine said

She said the organization welcomes everyone with open arms despite the age of the individual.

“We want you to know that you have an adult that’s in our centre who wants to listen and care for you , but we also know that if you’re an adult and also abused or you’re going through a tough time with substance abuse so you need some help , support and encouragement, that you have a number you can call, a place you can go and a neighbour who loves you and that’s what Feed My Sheep is all about,” she stated

Augustine thanked the government for the donation and for its support in general.

“I just want to thank the government for giving us this wonderful opportunity to spread the news about feed my sheep. Thank you for empowering us because without people supporting us, we are not able to do as much, we need to all help each other,” she said

Augustine also mentioned that their organization is currently Dominica’s biggest hurricane shelter in which they kept over 300 people after Hurricane Maria where 14 of those individuals are still homeless. They also have eight orphans who were sheltered and kept under their care.

For over 15 years, the “Feed My Sheep” organization has been running a feeding programme at the Mahuat Primary school.