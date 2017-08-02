Fifteen students who will attend secondary school in the new academic year have received scholarships courtesy of the National Co-operative Credit Union Limited (NCCU).

The scholarships were awarded in the names of persons who have made notable contributions to the development of credit unionism in Dominica.

They are Kerelle Joseph of Massacre who received the NCCU Merit Scholarship; Danisha Noel of Laudat, Domonique Titre of Morne Prosper, Joyce Rhianna Stuart of Pichelin, Ricki-anna Rolle of Upper Canefield East and Terrcylle Rolle of Wotten Waven were recipients of the Edward Elwin Scholarships. Jahymn Augustine of Warner Village received the Myrtle Hilton Scholarship, Tyquanda Davis of Kingshill and Erick Philogene of Bath Estate received the Hudson Savarin scholarships. Latisha Alexander of Fond Cole received the Kenneth Anthony Richards scholarship; Blake Deigo Honore of Thibaud Village received the Vernice Bellony Scholarship; Kercia Kerlyn Alfred of Scottshead received the Marie Wilkins scholarship; Beatrice Thomas of Castle Bruce received the Johnson Thomas scholarship; Kerra Alexis of Penville received the Ambrose Cuffy Memorial scholarship and Donelle LeBlanc of Vielle Case who attended the Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School, is the first recipient of the Haynes Baptiste scholarship.

The recipients who are children of members of the NCCU were awarded these scholarships at a special handing over ceremony held at the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) building on Wednesday.

“Last year we introduced the Johnson Joseph George Thomas scholarship and this is awarded to students of members in the Castle Bruce area and this year we are making a further addition of one new scholarship, the Haynes Baptiste scholarship,” she said.

She went on to say that the scholarships are awarded for a period of 5 years.

Dublin revealed that for the 2016/2017 academic year the NCCU spent more than $75,000 on its scholarship program.

“We are now in our 7th year of existence and over the last 6 years we have spent over $400,000 under our annual scholarship program,” she said. “Simply put, we are glad to be in a position to make a difference in the lives of our members.”

The scholarships cover the provision of text books and other school supplies to a maximum of $700, an annual uniform allowance of $300, the payment of school fees ranging from $50 to $525, and the provision of a monthly transport allowance ranging from $50 to $80 where applicable, among other expenses.

The NCCU has maintained investment in youth through the scholarship program spanning over 50 years, Dublin, pointing out that with the establishment of the NCCU on November 1st, 2010, the total number of scholarships available per annum has doubled from 7 to 15.

“One usually is merit based on the performance of the student at the Grade 6 National Assessment test,” she explained.

The NCCU president encouraged students to focus on their studies and continue to be a source of pride for their parents.

Dublin reminded the recipients that their secondary education had just begun and encouraged them to make the right choices.

“Engage in wholesome activities, cast aside all distractions, nurture within you a grateful heart and remain on the path you have chosen,” the Credit Union Official who is also a secondary school principal and urged parents to provide their students school reports every term to the NCCU as a matter of priority.

“We need to know how they are performing so that early intervention can occur if necessary,” Dublin advised.

Meantime, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Curth Charles urged the recipients to strive for excellence.

“Do not let us down, do not let your family down, your country down and most of all do not let yourself down,” Charles said and called on parents to take an active role in their children’s education.

“Since the NCCU will provide you with all the necessary resources required to ensure that your child excels, all you will be required to do is to make sure that your child prepares for school and performs to the best of his or her ability,” Charles pointed out.

The presentation of the 15 scholarships brings the total to date to 60.