Final four for CCCUL Spelling Bee CompetitionDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 at 1:49 PM
Ten primary schools participated in two elimination rounds in the competition, one in the Roseau District and the other in the Portsmouth District, which were held on November 14th and 15th.
The top two (2) students from each elimination have moved on to the final round which will be held on Tuesday November 27th, 2018.
Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (CCCUL) announced last week that it was resuming its Annual Spelling Bee Competition which it described as an excellent way for students to improve their spelling abilities and their confidence among their peers.
