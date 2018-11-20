The four finalists have been announced for the Central Cooperative Credit Union (CCCUL) 2018 Spelling Bee Competition.

They are Kenele Baron – St. John’s Primary School, Camille Casimir – Dublanc Primary School, Ciane Joseph – Goodwill Primary School, and Khanye’ Robin – Ebenezer SDA Primary School.

Ten primary schools participated in two elimination rounds in the competition, one in the Roseau District and the other in the Portsmouth District, which were held on November 14th and 15th.

The top two (2) students from each elimination have moved on to the final round which will be held on Tuesday November 27th, 2018.

Central Cooperative Credit Union Ltd (CCCUL) announced last week that it was resuming its Annual Spelling Bee Competition which it described as an excellent way for students to improve their spelling abilities and their confidence among their peers.