Find the money for public servants – DPSU to gov’tDominica News Online - Friday, March 17th, 2017 at 10:06 AM
The Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) has challenged the government to find the money for a salary increase for public servants as it will not accept a wage freeze for the 2015-2018 triennium.
Addressing a solidarity rally of the union on Thursday afternoon, a tough-talking General Secretary of the DPSU, Thomas Letang, said protest action is not being ruled out if demands are not met.
He said it is an insult to the union that for three years it was never consulted by the government on salary increases.
“We are saying that enough is enough, we believe it is an insult for three years we are never consulted, there is absolutely no dialogue with us and when we get to the negotiating table, you tell us you are going to give us a wage freeze,” he stated.
Letang noted that a wage freeze is out of the question.
“No way are we going to accept a wage freeze,” he remarked. “They have to find the money to pay public officers. You cannot have a government being invited to address a youth group, to address a village council, without any plans being presented by those organizations you get checks of $450,000, $250,000, $300,000 and you are saying to public officers you have no money to pay them?”
He said the government must find the money.
“Find the money to pay them,” Letang said. “If you are responsible for DASPA, get the money to pay the employees at DASPA, at DOWASCO. at Solid Waste Corporation, wherever it is, find the money to pay them. When ministers of government wanted 52 percent salary increase, they found the money, so they have to find it for us and we are not going to compromise, they have to find the money to pay us salary increase.”
The DPSU is not ruling out protest action.
“We are saying as an executive, we are not going to call public officers together and demonstrate and protest on behalf of public officers,” he explained.
Anywhere our members are affected, we going to bring everybody together, so if we have a sick out, it is a sick out in the public service, it is a sick out at DASPA, at Solid Waste, where it is, that is the approach that we are going to take.”
Letang called on public servants to be ready for action.
“I want to tell you, be prepared for action, its either we sink or we float but we are ready and sooner than later we will be taking action,” he said.
Referring to the puncturing of his four tires on Thursday, Letang said he is prepared to die for public officers.
“I am not afraid. ..I am ever more resolute and determined now and is prepared to die for you,” he said to huge applause.
Negotiate , mathematically one start with zero , and you move to 52 % like the people who live at Morn Daniel I ask the people , and the Union leaders stop fighting amount themselves . stop leaning to wards colors [red , bleu ] work and come together for the betterment of the people of Dominica , everything is expensive in D. A the people need a raise , stop giving out cement plywood, excreta to the lazy people who don’t need it , and give police , and rest of our public employees a raise. Skerro.
The same public servants that:
Must struggle to pay their bills
Struggle to send their children to school
Cannot feed their family adequately
Have to be relying on handouts to make ends meet
Have to depend on Labour for housing
Have to depend on Labour for toilets
Are brokes as soon as they pay their bills,
Cannot have a descent meal to eat
Have to eat bakes and juice or $5 paleau for lunch everyday while on the sacrificing for the nation
Must walk to work because they cannot pay bus
Must live in their parents house because they cannot build a house to call their own
Must drink glo sikwe` and dry bread for super
Must bathe with blue soap
Must lend iron, sugar, salt etc from the neighbour
Must wash and bathe in the public stand pipe by the road
Have four children sleeping in the same room
etc etc etc
These idiots will swallow their pride as dignified human beings and fall to the crap of the government!!!
If Skerrit was able to find US $30,000 a month to pay Mercury to spin truth for them how can he not find money to pay us. Let’s stop talking and instead show him we ready to get the money whether it is in Panama, Malaysia or in Bank in the air
Skerrit might have a 30minutes address tonight talking about a SECOND COUP/OVERTHROW was attempted on his government..With all his bravado,thats the person thathet he is..If not look out for more sharing of money.MORE PURCHASE OF SYMPATHY..WHERE THE WICKED RULE,THE PEOPLE MOURN!!This DLP regime is ectremely evil.
I fully agree with mr Letang,because it cannot be that Skerrit and his DLP GANG are going from village to village, sharing and promissing money,and public servants are not being considered!The people are talking and boasting of the amount of money that they got.. IS THIS A COUNTRY.??
WHY THE PURCHASING OF SYMPATHY? Isnt he a so called POPULAR MAN?Is that money from the treasury?If NOT,where is the source?..I just hope he,Skerrit is not planning a snap election WITHOUT ELECTORAL REFORM,because he Skerrit has had enough time to do so…
THIS COUNTRY STINKS CORRUPTION!,,PAPA NOEL WITH MONEY GOING AROUND!!!!
With all due respect sir; “Mouth alone you have” Start negotiating on our behalf, come back and tell us what the first/second offer is, then we will proceed.
idiot i bet you was not there yesterday… i am a servant to and disappointed with allu lazy no thinking idiots who afraid to come and participate because allu think one man is the union,, tebeh
Yes comrade you have finally found your voice. You are now in the drivers seat so no letting up now. Demand your increase and hold the line. No backing down because CBI money flowing like tower now so public servants want their fair share of our passport money that a few are enjoying in HUGE commissions. I hear the Punjabe Doc mamotaaying in his meeting for his acolytes but is the PRESSHAA that he feeling. They tired take you for granted….SKERRIT MUST GO!
Always Assertive!
Can’t you see that public servants are not important to this regime? You all are slaves to them. Work for peanuts or be unemployed is the order of the day in this desolate paradise. If it were to build unnecessary bridges you’d see how fast they’d find some stole cold cash but for the slaves of the land they’ve being told to make more bricks with less straw. Remember the things that we can count on to go up in this country are taxes and the palrep and pm salaries not forgetting the air miles he’s been constantly racking up taking frequent holidays touring the world and flying over the seven seas at tax payers expense. Labor is malicious
true… i am a servant and i think letang should accept all the zero,s they throw at us because its politics before pocket… civil servant are to sick..
Pay up or get out. Skeritt will not get out, he has to many dumplins on his plate. Imagine what is likely to happen to Skeritt if he is out of office and Allison Madueke, Alireza Montfared and Ng Lap Seng are found guilty for the crimes to which they are accused. Have no fear, Mr. Letang, Skeritt will find the money one way or the other. Knowing Skeritt, he likes to play the role of Moses delivering his people from Ramses. When the negotiations will reach a crucial point, he will step up and gives the public servants whatever they want. Then you will hear de ole talk, I made it happen.
you know him well
This time we have him by the *ALLS. He MUST pay so you are right he will come like the savior to save the day after they already offer 0-0-0. If you hear him in his meeting last night he sounded like he already in a compromising reverse gear We have him cornered already. Dominicans, remember 1979. We can accomplish anything if we put our minds to it and hold fast. SKIRT MUT GO!
Assertive!
So true Doc.Love. The PM will announce (at a time least expected but carefully planned) a wage increase higher than DPSU is asking and then hooray, every thing nice again. He is the best politician there is…seriously.
is this another deja vu of 1979? History does repeat itself in the most dramatic was. Arise Dominicans and take your rightful place!!
This man is rude and out of place, no wonder the DPSU is not supporting him. That’s not the way.
Dominicans now is the time to stand up for your rights , and for your future, and your children future. the squeaky wheel get the most grease , united we stand divided we fall.