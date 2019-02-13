Whoever becomes the next calypso monarch of Dominica will not have to worry about groceries for the entire year of his or her reign.

That’s because Fresh Market of the Fine Foods group of companies and the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA) have signed an agreement under which the 2019 calypso monarch will receive one year of free groceries and the first runner up will get three months’ supply.

The signing was done on February 8th, 2019 at the Fresh Market.

Reigning Calypso Monarch, Daryl Bobb said this is the first time that the DCA has been involved in such partnership.

“This is the first time that an entity like this is partnering with the Calypso Association so I think you’re ground- breaking and it looks like in the years to come, the monarch will be sitting a lot prettier than he has been in the past. So, thank you fresh market,” he said

Bobb also thanked customers of Fresh Market and patrons of the DCA.

The ceremony also featured performances calypsonians Sye, Intruder, Checko and Signal Band.

Fine Foods Inc also announced a number of carnival special deals amounting to a total of $25,000 in prize giveaways which include a 65” Smart TV, a laptop, a smartphone and more. Customers can qualify by spending $50 or at Fine Foods.

Fresh Market by Fine Foods is also the official sponsor of the Lumination Band and the Stardom Calypso Tent, among others.