Owner of Finesse Beauty, Kimara Matthew, has said that she is humbled by the “great anticipation and excitement” shown by the participants of the first Finesse Beauty-initiated Sewing Training Entrepreneurship Program (S.T.E.P) and has thanked them for choosing the programme.

The S.T.E.P initiative was launched on January 15th, 2019.

Matthew said that her company has been in existence for the past six years and has noticed a keen and growing interest in fashion. She said Finesse Beauty assists those who have a desire for the art form by trying to create an environment for learning that aids the improvement of personal and professional development through life skills training and support.

She went on to say that the venture targets youngsters who are enthusiastic about learning a new skill, or boost their existing skills is seeking out creative thinkers, young designers as well as those who need a new career path.

“Today marks a pivotal moment for all participants who are now enrolled in this program. It shows that our people are indeed resilient and always looking for ways and means to improve their lives and make the most of their resources. It speaks of your willingness to grab the baton and reach to a whole new level,” Matthew told the participants.

She added, “I implore you to take this opportunity very seriously as this could be the breaking of a new venture for each of you. It is our hope to help condition each of you and create an atmosphere for growth, knowledge and principle.”

The code of conduct required to receive certification for this program includes, among others, 80 % attendance for all sessions, timely submission of assignments, mutual respect and courtesy, participation in class and proper attire.

Matthew wishes to thank her partners in this initiative for expressing a vested interest in the future of tomorrow. They are the Dominica Export and Import Agency (Dexia), University of the west Indies UWI open Campus, National development foundation of Dominica, Dominica News online, Dominica Youth Business Trust and Dominica Broadcasting radio.

For more information call or WhatsApp 315-7171 or visit their Facebook page Finesse Beauty-House of Fashion.