Fire service reports minimal damage from two fires on the same dayDominica News Online - Thursday, January 24th, 2019 at 5:17 PM
The Fire and Ambulance Services Division is reporting that no lives were lost and there was minimal damage to infrastructure and personal belongings as a result of two fires which occurred on Wednesday January 23, 2019.
The Department’s PRO, Wayne Letang, said firefighters at the Roseau Fire Station responded to a fire call at the junction of Independence Street and River Street on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019, at approximately 12:00 am.
He said two structures were affected and investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.
According to Letang, on the same day, at approximately 7:42 pm, members of the Portsmouth Fire Station responded to a fire in the Chance area in Portsmouth. He said the blaze involved an unoccupied portion of land, covered with mulch and other shrubs, located above the Chance Housing Development.
“The blaze, at one point, posed a serious threat to some residential buildings before it was brought under control and subsequently extinguished. One unoccupied residential building sustained minor scorching to the roof. No other building or other significant property was damaged,” Letang stated in the release.
“The Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services wish to advise persons that during the dry season, attention must be placed on maintaining a significant fire break between their building and surrounding vegetation, at least 10ft from the building to the tree or shrub line. Residents are also asked to refrain from burning opened grasslands with the necessary precautionary procedures in place,” Letang advised.
“The Dominica Fire and Ambulance Services Division remains committed to the protection of the life and property of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Dominica and visitors to our shores,” the release continued. “eWe express deep regret to the persons who have suffered a loss during these incidents. We would like to encourage persons to continue to take steps to reduce the occurrence of fires and other incidents in the home and our environment.”
