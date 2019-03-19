First Assistant Commissioner of Police appointed in DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 9:12 AM
Superintendent of police Richmond Valentine has become the first police officer to be appointed to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police in Dominica.
An amendment to the Police Act which was passed in Parliament on the 3rd of May 2018, cleared the way for that appointment.
Minister responsible for national security, Rayburn Blackmoore had said in Parliament during debate on the amendment that the bearer of that position “will be required to report directly to the Deputy Chief of Police and will have the responsibility of crime prevention, crime reduction, crime intelligence and forensic management…..and will provide strong support to the Chief of Police in these areas in advancing and developing the police force as a professional organization.”
“It is with a great sense of humility that I accept this post as the Assistant Commissioner of Police,” Valentine said pointing out Valentine said that he has held many positions during his career as a police officer.
“During my career as a police officer I have held the top position at the SSU (Special Service Unit), the Traffic Department, Southern Division, Central Division,” he stated. “I have also performed in the capacity of the chief instructor at the police training school. I worked at the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) as an inspector. I’ve also been an instructor of the regional security system and presently, I am a qualified disaster instructor regionally.”
Acknowledging that in his new position, he will be responsible for crime and operation at a higher level, the career cop stated, “I consider myself to be a professional police officer and I will continue to discharge my duties honestly and with integrity and with the highest level of professionalism possible.”
Valentine guaranteed that he will do all that is lawfully possible to provide a safe and secure environment for Dominican citizens.
Overall, eight promotions have been made within the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.
Assistant Superintendent Matthew Cuffy has been appointed to Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Superintendent, Leana Edwards and Inspector Antonia Moses to Acting Superintendent of Police.
Inspectors George Theophille, Clinton Hilaire, Bellgrove Charles and Anthony Lawrence were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police.
9 Comments
This is all about rank position and status. A show. “ill have the responsibility of crime prevention, crime reduction, crime intelligence and forensic management” that is the responsibility of every police officer and citizen. You could have assigned an inspector or superintendent oversee the same darn thing. Effectiveness is measuraable. Lets see the crime statistics for past few years and we will look at next two years see if law is enforced and criminal activities declines. And by the way bribery, fraud, money laundering, deposition of millions of cash in bank is also a crime. Hope we not going see physical abuse of petty thieves and drug dealers while those in the elite commit crimes and get away. It is better to be respected than liked and criminals take que from leaders. You cannot curb crime in any society when those at the top is corrupt, dishonest and lawless. Just think of how bad it is if your police officers break the law.
Upside down inside out country. Everything is a mess and instead of fixing the mess we looking for ways to cover it up. Take a look at this and tell me who with a good conscience will not be upset: “Minister responsible for national security, Rayburn Blackmoore… “Blackmore is still minister of national security Skerrit? With the alleged accusations we all what heard of concerning Baby Sarah? Was there an investigation that proved he was wrongfully accused? If what I read about concerning baby Sarah, Matinique, gun, local doctors were about me or someone else, would I not be arrested? Would the police not investigate the matter and even hire the attorney from Trinidad to ensure they get a verdict? I don’t even want to talk about if the allegations were about Linton or any member of the UWP because they probably would try to manufacture fake evidence to legally jail them. So Skerrit says he believes Blackmore and that is enough? After Maria McIntyre said he buried a lady & no…
My respect for the Dominican Police Force was seriously diminished when they arrested and charged members of the main opposition party on bogus accusations and the unleashing of teargas on peaceful protesters, women and children in particular. The police operate at the behest of Skerrit, it’s too politicized to be effective. The institution is now mostly used to suppress the will of the citizens instead of investigating, fighting and preventing crime. Shootings have become ubiquitous and the criminals are unafraid to exact vigilante justice. The police are fast becoming an abysmal failure.
Ahha Skerrit is strengthening his troops and keeps the top brass happy with promotion.
Wow, A new Assistant Deputy Commissioner and 26 new officers and elevation of new officers, just to give those rotten teeth more protection? Tell Mr. Them they all need to go to the dentist to have those rotten teeth pulled. I suggest they close down the police headquarters and turn the building into a dental building where these rotten teeths could live in isolation, the rest of their lives so that when Dentist Linton comes in he could appoint copel to monitor the new teeth in their mouth
While I want to commend Valerie on his attaining such a high Office, Congrats, Things in Dominica are too much behind everybody else. I just can’t fathom in the 21st century a Police organization is still in this backwardness. Change the name please it is not a force but rather a service to people, More Assistant Commissioners its ridiculous to have one. Traffic alone requires one, and Crime it’s own too.
The Service should have two deputies one for Administration of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Service (CDPS) and one for Operations. lastly, does it make any sense to have a Assistant Commissioner reporting to a deputy Chief of Police? Does these titles make sense? whilst you’re at it just change the names and structures, because as the sun will rise and night becomes day those names will change I have said it before and I will keep on saying it.
These are the names of the top positions, Assistant Commissioner (3) then Deputy Commissioner(2) and Commissioner of…
So there is an assistant commissioner and a deputy commissioner? Boy look toe ree. Anyway bravo to you sir.
as a police officer appointed to Assistant Commissioner we need to send them to english classes our officer who that appointed is not base on degree an experience is base on political favour so valentine i doh belive u deserve a …. we need to try man like inpector james (aka jj)
A failedd institution that have lost the respect it once had, because of political manipulation ..
I shall give qudos when you all deserve it!!!
Hope the teargassing of innocent, unarmed citizens including women and children shall be investigated, and justice prevails.
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now