Superintendent of police Richmond Valentine has become the first police officer to be appointed to the position of Assistant Commissioner of Police in Dominica.

An amendment to the Police Act which was passed in Parliament on the 3rd of May 2018, cleared the way for that appointment.

Minister responsible for national security, Rayburn Blackmoore had said in Parliament during debate on the amendment that the bearer of that position “will be required to report directly to the Deputy Chief of Police and will have the responsibility of crime prevention, crime reduction, crime intelligence and forensic management…..and will provide strong support to the Chief of Police in these areas in advancing and developing the police force as a professional organization.”

“It is with a great sense of humility that I accept this post as the Assistant Commissioner of Police,” Valentine said pointing out Valentine said that he has held many positions during his career as a police officer.

“During my career as a police officer I have held the top position at the SSU (Special Service Unit), the Traffic Department, Southern Division, Central Division,” he stated. “I have also performed in the capacity of the chief instructor at the police training school. I worked at the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) as an inspector. I’ve also been an instructor of the regional security system and presently, I am a qualified disaster instructor regionally.”

Acknowledging that in his new position, he will be responsible for crime and operation at a higher level, the career cop stated, “I consider myself to be a professional police officer and I will continue to discharge my duties honestly and with integrity and with the highest level of professionalism possible.”

Valentine guaranteed that he will do all that is lawfully possible to provide a safe and secure environment for Dominican citizens.

Overall, eight promotions have been made within the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force.

Assistant Superintendent Matthew Cuffy has been appointed to Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Superintendent, Leana Edwards and Inspector Antonia Moses to Acting Superintendent of Police.

Inspectors George Theophille, Clinton Hilaire, Bellgrove Charles and Anthony Lawrence were promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police.