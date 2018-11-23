The first phase of public housing projects financed by Dominica’s Citizenship-by-Investment Programme has been handed over and will ready for occupancy in February after utilities connection.

According to a release, in September 2016, the Government of Dominica contracted Montreal Management Consultants Est (MMCE) and launched the Bellevue Chopin Housing Programme to benefit Petite Savanne residents displaced by tropical storm Erika which affected the island on 27th August 2015.

The Bellevue Chopin Housing Programme consists of 340 residential units and a 28-unit Commercial Complex. The Commercial Complex will be used as a daycare and early childhood education center, sports and recreation, shops and boutiques.

“The first batch of 125 residential units out of the 340 units being constructed at Bellevue Chopin to house 100 families, has been handed over to the government and will be ready for occupancy at an official ceremony in February after utilities connection,” the release stated.

The release went on to say that recently, the government launched new housing projects due to the passage of Hurricane Maria which devastated the island on September 18th 2017.

“In September 2018, the government signed a contract with Montreal Management Consultants Est. for building hurricane-resilient houses,” the release stated. “With the full support of the Government of Dominica, MMCE aims to offer equal housing opportunities to every resident of Dominica. In line with this, MMCE started developing five new housing projects at different strategic locations that cover the East Coast of Dominica.”

These housing projects are expected to benefit the communities of Castle Bruce, La Plaine, Delices, Grand Fond and San Sauveur. There will be two buildings for each location, and each building has nine one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units, with a total of 330 apartment units.

The release said, the West Coast Housing Program As guided by the Build Back Better (BBB) concept, MMCE undertakes to develop resilient housing infrastructures for Dominica.

The West Coast Housing Project is located at Portsmouth; the second largest town in Dominica. It is divided into two separate projects, namely Phoenix City and Cotton Hill. MMCE expects to help over 300 families upon completion of these projects in 2019.

Georgetown will transform Portsmouth in August 2019. It is a multifaceted housing project with notable key infrastructures such as a new fire and police station, basketball and tennis courts, and other indoor sporting amenities. Furthermore, vital government offices such as Immigration and Traffic departments, Inland Revenue Division, the Sub-treasury and Registry departments as well as the Education and Sports divisions will be situated in Georgetown.

The release mentioned two phases of the Georgetown project which includes; 24 two-bedroom residential units and 44 three-bedroom residential units and the 2nd phase, 158 commercial and government units. The main structure will be built through modern architectural concepts and industry-best engineering practices, ensuring quality and granting Dominican people much-deserved peace of mind.

Another project mentioned is the Cotton Hill MMCE project which consists of 24 two-bedroom units and 44 three-bedroom units, built with modern and pristine design that complements the environment of Portsmouth.

“The Cotton Hill apartments will be constructed fully with reinforced concrete, impact resistant windows and solar water heating features. It will shelter 68 families upon its completion on November 2019,” the release revealed.

Also for Roseau, in its commitment to rebuild the overall well-being of Dominica, MMCE in collaboration with the Government of Dominica, will build a fully integrated community that offers comfort and convenience with sustainable infrastructure housing projects.

“Roseau City Square is a diverse housing project which consists of four state of the art lowrise buildings,” the release said.

Each building consists of the following:

Block A – Four three-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 16 commercial units.

Block B – Four three-bedroom units, 19 two-bedroom units and 19 commercial units. • Block C – Four three-bedroom units, 26 two-bedroom units.

Block D – Four three-bedroom units, 19 two-bedroom units and 19 commercial units.

These buildings have been aesthetically designed to blend seamlessly with the surroundings of Roseau and, more importantly, withstand hurricane and seismic shocks.

The Roseau City Square is expected to be completed in November 2019.

An additional project named Roseau Riverwalk will also be developed in 2019.

“Today, the housing programme has evolved the quality of houses being built,” the release stated. “The new resettlement houses have been designed and are being constructed to withstand natural disasters. The government is continuously building fully integrated housing communities to cater to the needs of Dominican residents.”