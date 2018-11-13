(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana) The First UAE-Caribbean Cooperation Forum will take place in Dubai from 24-26 November 2018.

The UAE is expected to host key government representatives and private sector stakeholders from across the Caribbean, including participation from Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

The three-day event is designed to create an opportunity for participants to exchange knowledge and experiences, to build strong networks and to engage in dialogue at the highest level.

An Economic Forum will be held on 25 November 2018 with Panel Discussions on Embracing International Cooperation; the Role of the Private Sector in Building a Connected and Competitive Future; and Renewable Energy and Green Innovation: Curbing Climate Change.

A Discussion Session will also be held on Dubai Expo 2020.

